MANILA – Actress Kristine Hermosa took a trip down memory lane as she marked her 12th wedding anniversary with Oyo Boy Sotto.

On Instagram, Hermosa could not help but be amazed with how far she has been with Sotto after six years of friendship and now 12 years of being married.

According to the former Kapamilya star, she realized how persistently committed and capable her husband has been.

“You’ve shown me [a] great deal of devotion, respect and honor. You selflessly love and generously share regardless of how much or little you have,” she said in a lengthy post on social media.

“You hold a strong sense of passion and godly wisdom. In other words, di talaga masyadong masaya at kumpleto pag wala ka. Makulimlim ang kapaligiran.”

She also expressed her gratitude to several people who stayed with them, including her parents-in-law Vic Sotto and Dina Bonnevie, and her sister-in-law Danica Sotto.

Hermosa thanked Bossing for choosing her as to play Faye in blockbuster movie “Enteng Kabisote” that paved the way for the couple to get to know each other.

“Buti nalang madami dami at mahaba haba ding taon yun dahil ilang taon ang warm up namin ni Oyo para sa simpleng lunch break at kwentuhan lang sa set,” she said.

She also remembered Danica visiting her despite not having a good start before – far from their “solid sister relationship” now.

“To all our other friends/family who have been with us through those years simply watching our roller coaster love story and the ones who stayed with us until now, we will forever cherish our moments together,” she added.

Sotto married Hermosa in January 2011. They first met in 2004 when they starred in the first "Enteng Kabisote" movie.

They have five children together.

