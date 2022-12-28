Kristine, Oyo celebrate birthday of daughter Ondrea

MANILA - Kristine Hermosa and Oyo Sotto threw a birthday party for their firstborn and only daughter Ondrea as she turned 11 years old.

Sharing pictures from the party on Instagram, Hermosa wrote: “To my precious Ondrea, happy birthday! I thank the Lord for your life every single day.”

Hermosa said Ondrea is a “beautiful blessing to many.”

“I'm very proud of you, Dre. We love you so much,” she said.

Sotto married Hermosa in January 2011. They first met in 2004 when they starred in the first "Enteng Kabisote" movie.

They have four other children together: Kristian Daniel, Kaleb Hanns, Vin, and Isaac.