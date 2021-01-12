Momoland’s Nancy in ‘severe emotional turmoil’ over circulating photos, says agency

K-pop artist Nancy McDonie. Instagram: nancyjewel_mcdonie_

MANILA — Korean performer and Kapamilya star Nancy McDonie is said to be “undergoing severe emotional turmoil” over manipulated photos of her circulating online.

In a statement released on Monday, MLD Entertainment, the talent agency behind Nancy’s girl group MOMOLAND, addressed the “illegally manipulated photos” of the pop star.

“Nancy is a victim of having photos being inappropriately taken and manipulated,” MLD Entertainment said, according to an English translation by Soompi.

“The person that should be protected first and foremost is Nancy. We ask for your cooperation with a heavy heart.”

The group said it has coordinated with authorities to pursue “strong legal action” against the perpetrator behind the viral photos, as well as those who continue to circulate them.

It cited existing laws in South Korea which have been violated in the what it branded as a “criminal act” against Nancy.

“We will follow through with our legal actions with no leniency and without reaching a settlement,” it warned.

MLD Entertainment said it continues to “monitor” online activities to “protect our artists from additional damage.”

“Nancy is currently undergoing severe emotional turmoil. We sincerely ask of you: We long for an end to malicious posts that harass our artist,” the agency said.

“We want to express our gratitude to fans who always love and support our artists. We will continue to do our best in ensuring our artists’ personal and given rights. Thank you.”

Nancy is the star of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “The Soulmate Project,” along with Filipino actor James Reid. She is also expected to appear in more local content, after MOMOLAND signed in 2019 a contract with ABS-CBN, making them Kapamilya stars.

