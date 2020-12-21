‘Soulmate Project’ starring Nancy McDonie, James Reid to push through in 2021

K-pop performer Nancy McDonie and Kapamilya actor James Reid are first-time co-stars in ‘The Soulmate Project.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “The Soulmate Project,” the international series co-produced by ABS-CBN and starring Filipino actor James Reid and South Korea’s Nancy McDonie, will push through in 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic halted its production this year.

The project was included in an omnibus trailer from local producer Dreamscape Entertainment, the same ABS-CBN unit behind “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and the 2015 Reid starrer “On the Wings of Love,” enumerating its upcoming offerings.

The trailer, which was streamed Sunday during the digital pre-show of ABS-CBN’s 2020 Christmas special, included portraits of Reid and McDonie, indicating they are still attached to the series.

“The Soulmate Project” was first announced in late 2019, with Antoinette Jadaone (“Fan Girl,” “Never Not Love You”) as both writer and director. At the time, Jadaone said the series would follow the K-drama format of having 13 episodes canned, or finished, prior to its premiere.

The series is set in a version of the Philippines where its government enacts a law that matches citizens with their soulmates, under the fictional Republic Act 143, or The Soulmate Project, according to a sneak peek of its script released early this year.

Reid portrays Jayson, from Tondo, Manila, who gets picked by the government for a third-batch implementation of the law. McDonie, meanwhile, is Binna, a Korean-American who lives in the Philippines.

The cast and crew of “The Soulmate Project” had started work on the series in February 2020, with Reid and McDonie undergoing look tests, workshops, and site immersion — until the pandemic prevented further progress.

A new filming date has yet to be announced.

Aside from “The Soulmate Project,” McDonie is expected to star in more local content, after her K-pop girl group MOMOLAND signed in 2019 a contract with ABS-CBN, making them Kapamilya stars.

