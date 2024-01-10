'GG The Movie' is Donny Pangilinan's debut as producer



MANILA -- Aside from playing the lead character in "Good Game (GG) The Movie," Donny Pangilinan also serves as one of the film's producers.

"This is my first film as a producer and just seeing everything behind the scenes, is from a whole different perspective talaga," said Pangilinan. "And again, I have so much respect for everyone behind the camera, kasi hindi talaga biro yung pinagdadaanan."

"Doon mo talaga makikita yung puyat, yung never ending calls, never ending problems and solutions," he added.

The movie also became a bonding moment for their family. Pangilinan's mother, Maricel Laxa, is also part of the cast, while his sister Hannah stood as the creative producer and co-writer of the film.

"This kind of became a family bonding, sa dami ng ginagawa naming trabaho. But we all see the same vision in all of this," Pangilinan said.

Laxa had some observations about her son's debut as a producer.

"Maraming requests si Donny, gusto niya lahat ng tao kakain nang pare-parehong pagkain. Ke-cast ka, crew ka, kung sino ka pa, lahat tayo pare-pareho. Lahat magpapahinga ng sabay-sabay," she noted.

"Tapos lahat tayo may respeto sa isa’t isa. Walang kailangang magsigawan para magawa natin ang mga bagay. Mag-usap tayo nang maayos," she added.

When it comes to going over budget, Laxa said: “ Meron din siyang mga request na kailangan ng additional budget. Tataya naman siya. Kasi sasabihin ng daddy niya, ‘Ah Donny, that’s another extra..’, sagot niya ‘I’m in’.”

For Pangilinan, being behind the scenes was a different experience -- one that taught him a lot about taking care of everyone on set.

"I really made sure that we get the same treatment. You know, we had a psychologist on the board, who would talk to the crew ganung level, everyone can get the same kind of treatment. Eat at the same time," he said.

"This is a way for us to help the industry and set some of the standards that should be placed and it was nice ‘cause you can really see that they are very motivated to work, everyone was on the same page. It was a happy set," he added.

"Good Game (GG) The Movie" will hit Philippine cinemas on January 24.

RELATED VIDEO