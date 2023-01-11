Michelle Madrigal embraces role as content creator

Former celebrity turned vlogger and fitness trainer Michelle Madrigal recently shared updates about her new job and her new love life. Gushcloud Philippines

MANILA – Former actress and now vlogger Michelle Madrigal has been active on various social media platforms, including YouTube, as she keeps giving updates on her life as real estate agent and being in a new relationship.

After announcing the divorce of her marriage with Troy Woolfolk, Madrigal revealed that she has become a property specialist in the US, offering assistance to clients looking for their future homes in Austin, Texas.

"You know that saying, 'throw me to the wolves and I'd come back leading the pack', that's me, I'm the lady in the wild. It feels like, you can throw me anywhere, any situation and I'll come back stronger, leading," said Madrigal.

She left her showbiz career in 2016 to pursue culinary in the US before getting engaged to Woolfolk in 2017. They got married in 2019 and had a daughter Anika Austin before their marriage ended after two years.



Madrigal became an online fitness coach and got certified to become a pre- and postnatal specialist after having a successful transformation in her own postpartum journey. In 2021, Madrigal joined the global fitness competition, Ms. Health & Fitness and made it to the Top 5.

Aside from her being a fitness trainer and real estate agent, she is also busy providing content on her social media pages as she joined Gushcloud.

“We are delighted to work with talents like Michelle Madrigal who is a lifelong learner... We are very excited for Michelle’s new career journey and we hope that it will open more opportunities for her,” said Em Cruz, Gushcloud Philippines head of studios.

In her recent vlogs, Madrigal announced her relationship with her new boyfriend, Kyle.

The new couple visited the Philippines and Thailand during the holidays of 2022 where they shared their love story with their fans in a ‘His and Her Perspective’ video.

Madrigal also got reunited with her sister, Ehra, and revealed secrets in their ‘Never Have I Ever’ video.

Madrigal has amassed over 150,000 YouTube subscribers and 770,000 Instagram followers. Her popular videos consist of her migration in the US — from her first job, first apartment, to her US citizenship journey.

RELATED VIDEO