French Kiwi Juice, or FKJ in short, is the latest addition to the Wanderland 2023 lineup. Handout

MANILA – FKJ (French Kiwi Juice) is set to join the fun in the much-anticipated comeback of the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival this March.

FKJ will be joining the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen and the band Phoenix in bannering the “Wanderland: The Comeback” which will be held on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang.

Vincent Fenton, also known as FKJ, has previously played Wanderland in 2018, a year after releasing his self-titled debut album, "French Kiwi Juice," and played a headline show for Karpos Live in 2019.

Finally, after his latest release in 2022, “VINCENT,” he is returning to the Philippines and making his own comeback on the Wanderland stage.

Last November, French pop-rock band Phoenix was one of the first acts to be named as part of Wanderland festival.

Phoenix — composed of Thomas Mars, Deck D'Arcy, Christian Mazzalai and Laurent Brancowitz — previously held shows in Manila in 2014 and 2017.

In December, Jepsen was also announced to be headlining the return of the musical event this year.

The three mentioned acts will be gracing the stage alongside Sunset Rollercoaster, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, George, Blaster and The Celestial Klowns, Leo Wang , August Wahh and The Sundown.

In March 2020, the scheduled event was canceled due to the COVID-19 breakout. The two-day festival will still keep the unfinished theme of sports and athletics.

