Line up of artists for Wanderland music fest announced

MANILA – The first wave of artists taking the stage at the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival 2023 has finally been revealed.

The Wave 1 lineup consists of 11 acts that span across the globe with different styles and influences, so there’s plenty to be excited about.

Right off the bat is the French pop-alternative band Phoenix, which will headline next year’s season.

The other artists also include Men I Trust (Canada), Stephen Day (US), alternative-indie pop rock band Sunset Rollercoaster, singer-rapper Leo Wang (Taiwan), K-pop band Balming Tiger and K-hiphop artist George (South Korea).

There are also local talents who will take the spotlight such as No Rome, Blaster, August Wahh and The Sundown.

Billed as “Wanderland: The Comeback,” the festival will be held on March 4 and 5, 2023 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang.

In March 2020, the scheduled event was canceled due to the COVID-19 breakout. The two-day festival will still keep the unfinished theme of sports and athletics.

Prior to the 2020 postponement, Wanderland – a music festival held annually since 2013 – was dealt with numerous cancellations from performers due to fears over the coronavirus.