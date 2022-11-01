Wanderland Music and Arts Festival to return in 2023

Wanderland Music & Arts Festival announces its 2023 comeback. Handout

MANILA – After its postponement in 2020, the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival is set to make a comeback in March 2023.

Billed as “Wanderland: The Comeback,” the festival will be held on March 4 and 5, 2023 at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang.

In March 2020, the scheduled event was canceled due to the COVID-19 breakout. The two-day festival will still keep the unfinished theme of sports and athletics.

“The Wanderland team is absolutely thrilled for the comeback and we can’t wait to bring the Wanderland experience back to the community. It’s game time, Wanderers!,” John Uy, president and CEO of Karpos Multimedia Inc., said.

The pre-lineup tickets are now available via wanderlandfestival.com. Pre-lineup regular wanderer tickets cost P6,000 each, while the star wanderer is priced at P10,000.

Prior to the 2020 postponement, Wanderland – a music festival held annually since 2013 – was dealt with numerous cancellations from performers due to fears over the coronavirus.

The list of performers are yet to be disclosed.