BINI thankful for success of 'Pantropiko'

BINI. Photo from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — P-pop girl group BINI is thankful for the success of its latest single "Pantropiko."

After the single's release, “Pantropiko” was featured on Spotify’s RADAR Philippines playlist, peaking at No. 2. The song also topped the iTunes Philippines Top Songs Chart.

"Pantropiko" also rose from number 76 to number 35 on the Spotify Viral Philippines chart.

“'Yung 'Pantropiko' po ni-release namin ng November. Actually worried po kami na baka wrong timing 'yung pag-release ng 'Pantropiko' kasi 'yung vibe po niya pang-summer po, tapos pa-Pasko po nung ni-release namin siya. Pero nagulat po kami na everyday may update po kasi sa Star Music GC po namin na tumataas nga po siya sa Viral Songs PH,“ BINI 's leader Jhoanna said.

The eight-member group, composed of Colet, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena, Stacey, Jhoanna, Gwen, and Aiah, is humbled by the love and dedication shown by its fans.

Jhoanna also expressed her appreciation to R&B singer Denise Julia for hopping on her viral video where she was seen singing her song 'Lackin'" and inventing some of the lyrics.

"Vini-video-han po ako randomly lang po tapos tinype niya (Sheena) 'yung lyrics na sinasabi ko. Super fan po lalo po ni Stacey po, si Ms. Denise Julia,” she said, adding that they hope to collaborate with the artist.



BINI is set to release more music this 2024 including an extended play (EP) they’re already preparing for.

— Report by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

