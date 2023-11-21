Photo from BINI's X account.

MANILA — P-pop girl group BINI has dropped its latest single "Pantropiko" and reached new milestones.

"Let’s shake off our worries and feel the warmth of tropical vibes with our best girls in #BINI_Pantropiko performance video!" the group said.

After its release, “Pantropiko” was featured on Spotify’s “RADAR Philippines” playlist and peaked at No. 2.

The song was also on top of the iTunes Philippines Top Songs Chart.

Dubbed as the Nation’s Girl Group, BINI is expected to release an extended play (EP) this month.

