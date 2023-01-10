MANILA -- ABS-CBN's talent agency Star Magic has conducted its first-ever singer-songwriter workshop.

Exclusive videos of the Star Magic artists attending the workshop were shared by Star Magic's Inside News.

In the workshop, the participants collaborated in composing a song and immersed themselves in strengthening their songwriting skills.

Some of the Star Magic artists present were Angela Ken, Lie Reposposa, Anji Salvacion, Sheena Belarmino, Marlo Mortel, CJ Navato, SAB, Lian Kyla, Janine Berdin, Vivoree, Shanaia Gomez and JM de Guzman.



