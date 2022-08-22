Star Magic artists immerse themselves in Hollywood industry

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The stage lights are off, but for a number of Star Magic artists, their recently-held three city-'Beyond the Stars' concert tour in the US was just a beginning.

For the past week, many of the young talents hit the studios and classrooms.

"Sobra akong naoverwhelm talaga," Maymay Entrata said. "Simula nung sinabi sa akin ni Direk Lauren na isa ako sa mapapasama sa immersion ng acting at dance workshop, doon palang, punong puno ako ng saya, pasasalamat kay Direk kasi alam niyang love na love ko when it comes to growing my craft at saka sa learning."

(This is really overwhelming. When Direk Lauren Dyogi told me I was going to join acting and dancing workshops, I was so happy and grateful to Direk because he knows I love growing my craft and learning.)

From dance to acting and music, the artists took rigorous workshops, building their skills.

"It's such a great feeling in a way that we also showcased what we can give but most importantly, we learned more than enough," Angela Ken said. "I’m very, very happy to be a part of this."

Among the mentors was world-renowned musical director and producer Troy Laureta who has worked with the likes of David Foster, Ariana Grande, and Stevie Wonder.

"Very inspiring, all of these guys are just so talented with instruments, with vocal, with songwriting and for someone who’s always wanting to promote Filipino music, I’m just so inspired looking at them having fun playing music," Laureta noted.

Janine Berdin also offered praise for Laureta.

"Troy's so humble. He’s achieved so many things but he’s still so nice and I think that's what made him so successful. He’s open to anything. He’s open to learning," she said.

These immersions will have immediate impact as Entrata and AC Bonifacio spent their dance workshops, stringing together choreography for several yet-to-be released music projects. Some of the other artists will also get to show what they learned when they come back to the US in November to stage ASAP in Las Vegas.