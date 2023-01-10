Maricel Soriano joins 'Dati-Dati' dance craze

MANILA – It seems like Sarah Geronimo’s recently released single “Dati-Dati” is following the footsteps of her massively popular hit “Tala” in becoming the next dance craze.

After KZ Tandingan last week, veteran actress Maricel Soriano jumped into the bandwagon of doing a dance cover of the new bop.

“Napaindak ang inay niyo sa bagong trend dito sa TikTok,” Soriano captioned her post in the video-sharing site.

Geronimo reposted the same clip on her Instagram Story, saying she was pleasantly surprised to see Soriano dancing to her song.

Released in October last year, "Dati Dati" reminisces about the good things in the past, hoping to relive it again in the present.

Last Sunday on “ASAP Natin To,” Geronimo expressed her gratitude to go back to performing live.

"Alam niyo po, masayang-masaya po ako na nagkaroon po talaga ako ng courage na makabalik sa pagpe-perform," Geronimo said Sunday after her performance of her latest single "Sansinukob, Salamat."

"Marami pong mga dumating sa buhay ko na nagpahina ng aking loob, ng aking paghinga, nakaapekto po ‘yun lahat sa akin pero tinulungan po ako ng Panginoong Diyos na bumangon ulit at yakapin ‘yung talento na binigay Niya sa ’kin," she added.

Geronimo previously said she is hoping to release a new full album this year.

The pop superstar has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings. She has also appeared on “It’s Showtime” just recently.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

