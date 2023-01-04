MANILA – KZ Tandingan gamely joined the “Dati-Dati” challenge, as she danced to the track recently released by her fellow Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo.

Showing off her moves, Tandingan effortlessly copied Geronimo’s elaborate choreography in a video she shared on TikTok.

“Vibin in between rehearsals coz this song is such a bop,” Tandingan captioned her post.

Geronimo herself reposted the video on Instagram, before adding three heart emojis.

Released in October last year, "Dati Dati" reminisces about the good things in the past, hoping to relive it again in the present.

Last Sunday on “ASAP Natin To,” Geronimo said she hopes to release a new full album this year.

The pop superstar has been gradually returning to the limelight after two-year hiatus from television.

Notably, she resumed appearing on “ASAP Natin ‘To” in August with her monthly “Sarah G Specials” offerings. She has also appeared on “It’s Showtime” just recently.

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Related video: