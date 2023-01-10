Kyle Echarri pens touching birthday tribute for sister Bella

MANILA - Singer-actor Kyle Echarri turned to social media to pen a touching birthday greeting for his sister Bella, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Sharing a series of their photos and videos together showing their close relationship, Echarri wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday my princess! Manong loves you more than anything in the world I hope u always know that.”

Echarri said Bella is his little warrior and he is proud to say that his little sister is the strongest girl he knows.

Assuring her of his unconditional love, Echarri told Bella: “May not always be near but your Manong is always by your side in everything you do.”

“I love you princess more than anything/anyone in the world, and it will always stay that way,” he added.

Echarri’s sister was diagnosed with brain tumor in May last year.

Despite her illness, Echarri fulfilled his promise to Bella to go on a vacation in Spain last December.