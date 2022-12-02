Singer-actor Kyle Echarri ticked an item off his bucket list after he was finally able to visit Spain with his sister Bella, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

In a social media post, Echarri shared that it was his and Bella's dream to tour Spain.

"Espana has been on me and Bella’s bucket list for the longest time… even if it was short I’m happy I got to enjoy it with the princess," he wrote on his Instagram page.

In a previous interview, Echarri said his younger sister is getting her medical treatment in the United States.



Echarri played young Apollo in the new series "The Iron Heart," who is portrayed by Richard Gutierrez as an adult.

