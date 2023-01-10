MANILA -- Singer-actress Gigi de Lana and her band The Gigi Vibes are gearing up for a post-Valentine concert.

Dubbed "G Rules," the musical event will will happen at The Theatre at Solaire on February 18 at 8 p.m.

"Feel the love today as tickets go on sale for G Rules! Let Gigi de Lana and the Gigi Vibes rock the love month like no other!" Star Magic said in a post on Instagram.

Tickets for "GRules" is now available at Ticket World and at the Solaire box office.

The show comes nearly a year since De Lana staged her “Domination” concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, in March 2022.

"Domination" also had a successful concert tour in the US and the Middle East.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC