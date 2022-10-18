🔥🔥🔥 @GigiDeLana GiGiVibes #dominationustour opens with an explosive epic rock medley 🔥🔥🔥 If your in SF be sure to catch ‘em on Sunday Night at SSF High School Auditorium. Hit up https://t.co/HIbF6LZ6VI @TFCNewsNow @KapamilyaPR @TFCLiveNA pic.twitter.com/jSc5gT0yxW — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) October 16, 2022

GLENDALE, California – “Total domination and good vibes.”

Gigi de Lana and her band The Gigi Vibes lived up to their Domination tour’s title as they kicked off their US concert tour in California this past weekend with stops in Glendale and South San Francisco.

“Sobrang overwhelming. Masaya na-enjoy naming,” said Jon Cruz, who is part of the band.

Several fans came from far and wide to both shows to see one of their favorite viral sensations in person.

“Morning and evening always The Gigi Vibes lagi on. I can’t believe Gigi is here in LA,” said Filipino fan Bernadette Alessandri.

“Besides being beautiful, she’s very talented, very down to earth, talented girl and she really has a heart and passion,” added another Filipino fan Michelle Valera.

As for Filipino fan Roslyn Alyson, who also supports De Lana, she said: “We love Gigi. We enjoy watching Gigi on YouTube and my husband started watching Gigi. He’s like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so good, I love her.’”



From wardrobe changes to power ballads, jam sessions and the classics, fans of all ages were locked in from start to finish.

The band said it was something they did not expect, considering they made a name on YouTube during the pandemic.

“It was fun and nakakatuwa kasi the audience was very receptive. Hindi ako nag-expect na ganoon sila magre-react,” de Lana said.

“It’s great. The crowd is great. They are great and happy,” added Jake Manalo, who’s also part of the band.

Aside from De Lana and her band mates, Carlo Aquino also hit the stage with them as their special guest.

Following their shows in California, De Lana and her group will bring the concert to Sin City. They will be at the Silver Ton Casino on October 21.

