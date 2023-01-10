K-pop boy group Treasure is set to hold its first solo concert in Manila on April 15, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@ygtreasuremaker

MANILA — Local promoter Live Nation Philippines unveiled Tuesday the ticket prices for the upcoming solo concert of rising K-pop boy group Treasure, which drew complaints online from fans who found the fees costly.

On its social media pages, Live Nation released the ticket prices, seat plan and ticketing guidelines for the Manila leg of Treasure's "Hello" tour, set to take place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on April 15.

PHILIPPINE TEUME 📢 THIS IS FOR YOU 🫵🏼@treasuremembers will be coming back to the 🇵🇭 for 2023 TREASURE TOUR [HELLO] IN MANILA on April 15, 2023, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena 🎉https://t.co/W363tvv92f



Tickets Onsale 01.19.2023 - 01.21.2023 pic.twitter.com/rJQQKuYtYk — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) January 10, 2023

The following are the ticket prices:

VIP Soundcheck - P19,500

VIP Send-Off - P19,500

Floor Standing - P16,000

LBA Premium - P15,250

LBA Regular - P14,500

LBB Premium - P13,650

LBA Regular - P12,900

UB Premium - P7,750

UB Regular - P7,000

Gen Ad - P3,500

There will be a ticket pre-sale for members of Treasure's WeVerse fan club and those with accounts on Live Nation's website and SM Tickets, scheduled on January 19 and 20, respectively.

The general sale starts on January 21, according to Live Nation.

Shortly after the ticketing details dropped, fans took to social media to express frustration over what they considered as pricey tickets.

As of writing, "LNPH" (Live Nation Philippines), "ANG MAHAL," "LOWER THE PRICE" and "LOWER THE HELLO TICKET PRICES" occupy the top spots on Twitter's list of trending topics as fans appealed to organizers for lower rates.

"This is frustrating, knowing that majority of us are students and yet the ticket price is not friendly," said one fan, who goes by the username @PAJISMILE on Twitter, in a tweet that has garnered hundreds of likes and retweets.

FILO-TEUMES LET'S DEMAND TO @livenationph NA GAWING CHEAPER ANG PRICE! THIS IS FRUSTRATING, KNOWING THAT MAJORITY OF US ARE STUDENTS AND YET THE TICKET PRICE IS NOT FRIENDLY🥲ANG MAHAL NG TICKET TAPOS SELLING AGAD NEXT WEEK?😭 — tel.📌 (@PAJISMILE) January 10, 2023

Other fans noted how Treasure's ticket prices were more expensive than those for the concerts of more established K-pop acts like Blackpink and Seventeen.

Live Nation has yet to comment on the calls for lower prices.

Treasure's upcoming concert marks its second performance in the Philippines since debuting in 2020. The 10-piece act first played at K-pop Masterz in Manila last July 2022, alongside GOT7 members Jackson Wang and BamBam.