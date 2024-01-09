Moviegoers queue for tickets for the Metro Manila Film Festival at a mall in Quezon City on January 1, 2024. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The gross earnings of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 has reached a record-high of P1.069 billion, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced Tuesday.

According to MMDA, this year's earnings for the 10 films surpassed the previous record of P1.061 billion set by MMFF 2018, despite only 800 cinemas open compared to around 1,200 five years ago.

MMDA chairman and concurrent MMFF overall chairman Atty. Don Artes attributed the film festival's success to the quality of films offered, as well as the new audience, which also included the ABC market.

"We received reports that moviegoers watched multiple films while others watched films repeatedly. Hopefully, we can sustain this beyond the festival so that our film producers can offer quality movies all year round. We also encourage filmmakers to create better films for the MMFF’s 50th edition,” Artes said.

𝗠𝗠𝗙𝗙 𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗦 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗣𝟭.𝟬𝟲𝟵 𝗕𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗜𝗡 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯; 𝗚𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗨𝗣 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗨𝗚𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗜𝗙𝗙 𝗜𝗡 𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗬𝗪𝗢𝗢𝗗, 𝗠𝗠𝗙𝗙 𝟱𝟬𝗧𝗛 𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡



The MMFF Committee is also gearing up for the inaugural Manila International Film Festival (MIFF), which will screen the 10 2023 MMFF entries in Los Angeles, California from January 29 to February 2.

Other activities lined up in preparation for the 50th MMFF include a student short film caravan, a short film festival, publishing a coffee-table book, and "Cine 50," which will showcase the top 50 MMFF films in the last 49 years. The films will be screened in selected cinemas for only P50.

“We are expecting to feature bigger and better films for our 50th edition as we celebrate the cinema-goers return to theaters and patronize local movies,” Artes added.

The MMFF was earlier extended until January 14.

The MMFF movies were honored in an awards night last December 27, with "Firefly" emerging as the Best Picture, while Vilma Santos ("When I Met You in Tokyo") and Cedrick Juan ("Gomburza") were hailed as Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively.