MMFF 2023 extended as gross receipts now at P1-billion

Moviegoers queue for tickets for the Metro Manila Film Festival at a mall in Quezon City on January 1, 2024. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The theatrical run of the Metro Manila Film Festival movies will be extended, organizers announced on Sunday, as the combined total gross receipts of the films has reached P1 billion.

MMDA Acting Chairman and MMFF Overall Concurrent Chairman Atty. Don Artes confirmed the development on Sunday, amid calls for an extension by moviegoers.

The festival was set to end on Sunday but has now been extended for a week.

"We at the MMFF would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us and watched the movie entries, particularly those who requested for the MMFF movies to extend beyond its original run," said Artes.

"Marami pong salamat sa inyong patuloy na pagtangkilik. Moviegoers, may mga karagdagang araw pa para panoorin lahat ng MMFF entries," he added.

In response to the public clamor, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is proud to announce that the theatrical run of its 10 movie entries is extended.… pic.twitter.com/5rGPVMdZxr — Official MMDA (@MMDA) January 7, 2024

MMFF complimentary passes will also be honored until January 14.

Earlier, MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer expressed his gratitude as the box office gross of the 49th MMFF reached P1-B, exceeding their performance in 2022 when the movies combined for P500-million.

"ISANG BILYONG PASASALAMAT … We have reached the 1 BILLION MARK sa box office gross ng 49th METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL," MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer said in a statement.

The combined gross ticket sales of the ten MMFF movies reached P700-M just last Wednesday, January 3. The record box office gross of the MMFF is P1.061-B, a mark set in 2018.

Artes is hopeful that the earnings will increase as moviegoers continue to flock to cinemas.

"This is a good sign as we gear up for the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF)," said Artes.

The MMFF movies were honored in an awards night on December 27, with "Firefly" emerging as the Best Picture while Vilma Santos ["When I Met You in Tokyo"] and Cedrick Juan ["Gomburza"] hailed as the Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively.

After the festival, all ten MMFF movies will be brought to Los Angeles, California for the Manila International Film Festival set for January 29 to February 2. -- With a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

