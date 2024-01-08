K-pop group ITZY. Photo: @ITZYofficial/X

K-pop girl group ITZY released Monday its new full-length album "Born To Be" along with the music video for single "Untouchable."

"Born To Be" is composed of 10 songs, including the title track, and "Mr. Vampire," which both had music videos that were released last Dec. 17 and Jan. 1, respectively.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The package also features the members' first solo tracks, with each song getting videos that were also released ahead of the album.

Following the comeback, the group will embark on a world tour, which kicks off with a two-day concert in Seoul in February.

Vocalist Lia, however, will not participate in promotions for the new album and tour as she remains on hiatus for anxiety, according to reports.

"Born To Be" is ITZY's second Korean album, following "Crazy in Love" in 2021.

Last year, the quintet — which also includes Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna — promoted with the Korean extended play "Kill My Doubt" and Japanese album "Ringo."

The group previously went to the Philippines in December for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.



RELATED VIDEO