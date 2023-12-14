Home  >  Entertainment

AAA red carpet: PH fans go 'loco' for ITZY

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2023 09:14 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino fans of ITZY went "loco" for the K-pop girl group as they walked the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14.

The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show.
Read More:  Asia Artist Awards   AAA   ITZY  