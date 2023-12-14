Home > Entertainment AAA red carpet: PH fans go 'loco' for ITZY ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 09:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Filipino fans of ITZY went "loco" for the K-pop girl group as they walked the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14. The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Asia Artist Awards, AAA, ITZY, awards, K-pop Read More: Asia Artist Awards AAA ITZY