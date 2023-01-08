Dolly de Leon portrays Abigail, a luxury yacht cleaning lady who becomes a leader figure among the marooned passengers, in the Ruben Östlund film ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ Screenshot.

Internationally-acclaimed Filipina actress Dolly de Leon arrived in Los Angeles early Sunday morning (Philippines time) in preparation for the 80th Golden Globe awards where she is nominated as best supporting actress for her career-turning break in "Triangle of Sadness”.

De Leon arrived in California around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Los Angeles, according to close family friend Zena Bernardo.

“Walang fanfare, ayaw niyang magpahatid, alam mo naman 'yon low profile,“ Bernardo told ABS-CBN News, also citing de Leon’s positive reaction to her inclusion in the preliminary nominations of the British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) this weekend.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) tendered a send-off earlier this week for de Leon in San Juan City with her close friends and associates.

“Pwede bang huwag na kayong mag expect?“ de Leon told ABS-CBN News, laughing.

“Tama na 'yung ma-nominate! But whatever happens, I hope we will continue to do our best in everything that we do,” she added.

She also acknowledged the power of prayer but she also conceded that another nominee may win at the awards night, which will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

“I am hoping na manalo tayo but if another actress wins, then she also deserves it,” she said.

De Leon also recognized how her achievement has opened a wider opportunity and appreciation for Filipinos, but of more significance to her is continuing her pursuit to become a better actor and human being.

“It’s not the be-all or end-all of my life and career,” she said of her Golden Globe nomination, a first for any Filipino talent.

“Somebody asked me when I realized I have ‘arrived.’ What is that? There is no zenith or summit, only the process of struggling to be better in your craft, to be kinder as a person.”

De Leon is also the first Filipino to win the best supporting performer award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. She will personally receive the award on January 14 in Los Angeles. She is also regarded as a strong contender in the Academy Awards’ best-supporting actress nominations.

She will be seen next in the new ABS-CBN series “Dirty Linen” where she plays a pivotal role.

The 80th Golden Globes ceremony can be seen online Wednesday morning in the Philippines.

