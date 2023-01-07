Dolly de Leon portrays Abigail, a luxury yacht cleaning lady who becomes a leader figure among the marooned passengers, in the Ruben Östlund film ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ Screenshot



MANILA – Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has continued to earn recognition in big international award-giving bodies for her impressive performance in the film “Triangle of Sadness.”

After her Golden Globe nomination in December, De Leon was included in the 10 stars who are part of the longlist for Best Supporting Actress in the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

De Leon joined the likes of Angela Bassett of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Kerry Condon of “The Banshees of Inisherin”, and Jamie Lee Curtis of “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

According to the website of BAFTA, members of the Acting Chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10.

A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round, all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. Up to 260 performances were submitted for consideration.

The nominations will be announced on Jan. 19 and the ceremony will take place on Feb. 19.

Here are the actresses considered by BAFTA:

- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Hong Chau in The Whale

- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

- Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

- Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

- Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- Carey Mulligan in She Said

- Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

- Aimee Lou Wood in Living

De Leon is also in the running for supporting actress for the year in the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

In “Triangle of Sadness,” De Leon portrays Abigail, a toilet cleaner at a luxury yacht who, thanks to her skills, becomes the leader figure among the mega-privileged passengers when they get stranded on an island.

Since the Cannes premiere of the Ruben Östlund film, De Leon has been earning raves for her performance, and has been a staple in predictions for an Oscar nomination.

Countless doors have also opened for the stage veteran who had mostly been known for her supporting roles on the small and big screens.

De Leon signed up with a US talent agency in June, and she is set to work on two more Hollywood movies in March.



