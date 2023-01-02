MANILA — A radiant Dolly de Leon made her New Year appearance Monday night at an intimate send-off hosted by Tirso Cruz III, chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), in San Juan City.

De Leon, who was catapulted to international acclaim by her performance in “Triangle of Sadness,” is set to leave Manila to attend the Golden Globe awards ceremony on January 10 in Los Angeles, where she is a best supporting actress nominee.

“Please, huwag na kayong mag-expect! Tama na ‘yung nomination!” de Leon deadpanned, laughing.

She acknowledged the power of prayer but she also conceded that another nominee may win at the awards night, which will be be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California and aired live in the United States on NBC.

“I am hoping na manalo tayo but if another actress wins, then she also deserves it,” she said.

De Leon recognized how her achievement has opened a wider opportunity and appreciation for Filipinos, but of more significance to her is continuing her pursuit to become a better actor and human being.

“It’s not the be-all or end-all of my life and career,” she told ABS-CBN News of her Golden Globe nomination, a first for any Filipino talent. “Somebody asked me when I realized I have ‘arrived.’ What is that? There is no zenith or summit, only the process of struggling to be better in your craft, to be kinder as a person.”

Dolly de Leon and Tirso Cruz III pose for a photo during the actress’ ‘despedida’ ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony in the US. ABS-CBN News

Among the guests at de Leon’s despedida, aside from Cruz and his wife Lyn, were the actress’ close friends and associates, namely FDCP executive and director Joey Reyes, actors Agot Isidro and Joel Saracho, producer Joji Antonio, Dave Fabros, Paolo Bustamante, and director Paolo Villaluna.

Along with toasting to her prospective victory at the Golden Globes, they encouraged de Leon to tell the world that the Philippines is teeming with great talents like her.

De Leon is also the first Filipino to win the best supporting performer award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. She will personally receive the award on January 14 in Los Angeles. She is also regarded as a strong contender in the Academy Awards’ best supporting actress nominations.

She will be seen next in the new ABS-CBN series “Dirty Linen.”

“Hindi dahil kasama ako sa produksyon — pero napakaganda ng pagkakagawa, at ang gagaling ng cast,” she said of the project, which includes the likes of Janine Gutierrez, Joel Torre, and Christian Bables,a mong others. “Mahalaga din ito sa akin dahil first time ko makagawa ng ganitong kabigat na papel sa isang teleserye.”

