Maja Salvador praises new mom Janella Salvador for being strong

MANILA -- Actress Maja Salvador praised her "The Killer Bride" co-star, first-time mom Janella Salvador, for being a strong woman.

Last Tuesday, Janella and her boyfriend Markus Paterson finally introduced their newborn, baby Jude to the public.

"Natutuwa ako na ang strong mo. Hindi ka natakot. Nakakatakot pero naging brave ka kasi alam mo ‘yun, alam mong isang blessing ‘yung ibinigay sa inyo, ‘di ba?” Maja told Janella in an exclusive interview for Star Magic.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Janella then revealed that Maja knew about her pregnancy journey.

"Every step, nandoon ka, in-update kita. Grabe ‘yung feeling na alam kong may life akong nabuo, may kini-carry akong life, it’s such a big thing. …Kasi when I was pregnant, hindi ko alam parang hindi pa nagsi-sink in agad sa akin na totoo na talaga. But now that he’s here, grabe ‘yung realizations ko. Totoo nga 'yung sinasabi ng mga mom na the moment you see his or her face mawawala lahat ng sakit,” Janella shared.

According to Maja, she witnessed Janella's happiness after finding out about the pregnancy.

"Sabihin ko lang kung paano niya kinuwento sa akin, ganyan na ganyan. Walang nadagdag, walang nabawas. 'Yang joy sa mata niya, ‘yang ngiti niya, ganyan. ‘Yung parang nandoon nga raw ‘yung kaba pero silang dalawa, iba ‘yung joy na na-feel nila. Pero kasi, iba talaga ‘pag in love,” Maja said.

Janella then revealed how Maja reacted when she told her that she's expecting. “Ay naku isa ka sa best in reaction. ...Pero, ikaw, ikaw umiyak ka,” Janella said.

“Akala mo ano anak na anak? Kasi kakatapos lang naman kasi ng 'Killer Bride' that time. So feeling ko, nandoon pa rin ang pagka-Camila ko. So, ayon,” Maja shared.

“Sabi ni Ate Maja, ‘Wait lang naiiyak ako.’ Narinig ko siya sa phone,” Janella added.

Salvador and Paterson revealed becoming first-time parents in a vlog, confirming months-long speculation surrounding their abrupt exit from showbiz. The two are currently staying in the United Kingdom.

Baby Jude was born in the afternoon of October 20, 2020, as seen in footage of Salvador cradling her baby for the first time in her hospital bed.

Related video: