Ogie Alcasid to hold Valentines concert with Odette Quesada

MANILA — OPM singer Ogie Alcasid is set to headline a special Valentine's Day concert titled "Love, Q&A” with singer-songwriter Odette Quesada.

Alcasid and Quesada will serenade viewers with classic love songs on February 14 and 15 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

“This is a collab that I’m so excited about. I think pareho kaming excited. Of course, Odette is a personal hero of mine when I was in high school.

Magagalit si Odette but we would listen to her and now that I am working with her, it's really an honor for me. We are singing my songs, her songs,” he said.



In addition to his upcoming concert, Alcasid recently shared his joy for host Robi Domingo and Maiqui Pineda, who recently tied the knot. Alcasid expressed his happiness and well wishes for the newlyweds, emphasizing the importance of love and commitment in a marriage.

“It was a beautiful wedding. It was a beautiful day. They were both looking glamorous. As a ninong and a ninang, we are so proud to be part of that beautiful wedding and I just wish them both really really the best of health. You can see that Maiqui is really getting stronger day by day,” he said.

Last December 22, Alcasid and his wife, Regine Velasquez, celebrated their 13th year anniversary.

Alcasid expressed his love and gratitude for Velasquez, acknowledging her unwavering support throughout their journey together: “Most important is to communicate. Alam ko narinig niyo naman madaming beses, but really talk to each other, listen to each other, give each other respect and relationship is something you have to work on.”

Aside from these personal milestones, Alcasid has also been busy with his musical endeavors. He has already set his sights on his upcoming birthday concert in August.

—with a report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

