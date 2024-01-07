K-pop boy group Enhypen. Photo: @ENHYPEN/X

The members of K-pop boy band Enhypen are looking forward to returning to the Philippines next month for their second solo concert in the country.

The seven-member group is set to play at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac on February 3, 2024 for the Philippine leg of its "Fate" world tour.

"This is our second solo concert in the Philippines after last year and I'm so excited," member Jay said in a greeting video posted Sunday by promoter PULP Live World.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sunoo said the group "prepared various styles of performances."

"We've been preparing very hard at the thought of seeing you guys," Sunghoon added.

The septet wrapped up the video by telling Filipino fans, "Kitakits!", Tagalog slang for "see you soon."

Enhypen previously held at three-day concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in February 2023 for its "Manifesto" tour.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES