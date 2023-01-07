Netflix series 'Wednesday' to return for 2nd season

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – After a record-breaking run in 2022, hit series “Wednesday” is returning for a second season, Netflix confirmed.

In an exclusive interview with Tudum.com, executive producers of the show Alfred Gough and Miles Millar confirmed rumors of the show’s continuation.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two,” Gough said.

“We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Since the series debuted in November last year, “Wednesday” has become one of Netflix’s successful programs, ranking second on the most popular English TV list with over 1.2 billion hours views in its first 28 days.

About 182 million households have seen the series since its release a couple of months ago.

It became the third title in the streaming platform to cross the one-billion mark in only three weeks, joining “Stranger Things 4” and “Squid Game.”

To date, “Wednesday” has had six consecutive weeks with over 100+M hours viewed on the English TV List.

Even on TikTok the series was a hit, amassing 22 billion views while its soundtrack reached the top spot on the iTunes Soundtrack chart.

The series, starring Jenna Ortega, is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Further details about the second season are yet to be disclosed.



