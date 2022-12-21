'So much drama': Lily Collins teases 'Emily in Paris' season 3

The third season of “Emily in Paris” is finally coming to Netflix.

One week ahead of its premiere, Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Camille Razat -- who play Emily, Mindy and Camille on the show, respectively -- exclusively talked to ABS-CBN News to dish out what fans could expect from the show’s latest season.

With its trailer promising a lot of twists and turns, Collins said viewers of the show would definitely see more drama this time around.

“The last episode feels like five episodes so basically, you’re really kinda getting 15 episodes this season because there’s so much drama,” she said.

Continuing what Collins said, Park added: “It’s actually the second half in which new characters are coming in. It’s shocking. Watching the season back recently, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I forgot what happens to these characters.’ I do think it’s high stakes now. If some of the things that happened, especially with your characters, if that happened in real life in front of you, I’d be like like, ‘Oh! What are we going to do?’”

According to show’s official synopsis, the third season sees Emily at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life one year since deciding to move from Chicago to Paris for her dream job.

Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France.

When asked if she thinks Emily would finally decide to commit to someone this third season, Collins said: “She does commit. And then the episodes continue. It’s very complicated.”

“But Emily makes decisions this season and she really does commit to them wholeheartedly and then per usual, life happens and drama ensues and you’re thrown twists and turns and you have to adapt. But I was excited to play a character who felt more settled in her skin this year,” she added.

Amid all the drama, “Emily in Paris” wouldn’t be complete without the elaborate outfits the cast got to wear.

“I do feel like all three of us, with the help of our [costume and] hair and makeup team, we really take care of the storytelling of each scene. We think about the textures and the colors, how this compliments the other character. [We think about] what’s happening in this scene and what we are wearing. That makes it all the more fulfilling,” explained Park.

Unfortunately, the three ladies confessed that they don’t get to keep any of the stuff they wear on the show.

While a fourth season has already been announced, fans are wondering if this would be the last time they would see “Emily in Paris.”

Sharing her thoughts about possibly extending the series further, Collins said: “I think as long as people love it, there can be stories told. Darren (Star) and his team of writers are never short on ideas. We just have to hope that people enjoy and love it and there’s always room for evolving and growing. We just have to wait and see.”

Aside from Collins, Park and Razat, “Emily in Paris” also features Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Kate Walsh and Lucien Laviscount.

The third season will feature 10 episodes of 30 minutes each. It drops on Netflix on December 21.