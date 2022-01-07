Photo from Ohm Pawat's Instagram account

Thai actors Ohm Pawat and Nanon Korapat of the boys’ love (BL) series “Bad Buddy” have nothing but praise for one another as they called each other best friends.

During a virtual hangout on Friday, Ohm and Nanon both affirmed that they care for each other even after filming the series which also airs on the iWant app with English and Filipino dubs.

According to Nanon, Ohm is his energy-booster when he feels down.

“Ohm, he cares about people around him. Sometimes, I do not feel good and I talk to Ohm. And everything can be okay. When my energy drops, we will find Ohm to put up my energy,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, Ohm also returned the kind words to Non.

“Nanon is a good actor and he is a perfectionist man in work. In life, he has many sides of him. I received a lot of love. Nanon cares a lot. Nanon sees me every moment of my life after working in this series. After that, we are very good and best friends,” Ohm quipped.

“When he has problem or not comfortable, he can tell me. I'll stay beside him and me too,” Ohm assured Nanon.

Asked about their chemistry, both actors admitted that they are comfortable with each other which made it easier for them “to breathe the same air” in the show.

“Every workshop makes us more closer, comfortable to each other. When we are breathing the same breath, it makes a magic moment,” Nanon said.

Ohm said he already knew Nanon before so he was already aware of his acting style.

“At first we have to read the script, what we have to do in that scene. We have to understand it. If we understand it, we can do everything,” Ohm said.

“Bad Buddy” premiered on October 29. It revolves around Pat (Ohm Pawat) and Pran (Nanon Korapat) who have been rivals even before they were born. Despite being polar opposites, the two agreed to become friends.

This is Korapat’s first BL series since the critically acclaimed Thai series “The Gifted” and its sequel “The Gifted: Graduation.”

Pawat has been in the BL scene with his popular series “He’s Coming To Me” together with Prachaya that is also available on iWant TFC.