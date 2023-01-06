Kylie Padilla and Gerald Anderson grace the media conference for movie 'Unravel.' Star Magic

MANILA -- Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla is cherishing the opportunity to work with Kapamilya leading man Gerald Anderson and talent agency Star Magic for the film “Unravel.”

During the media conference of Star Magic and Mavx Productions, Padilla said she is still in disbelief that she got a rare chance of working with people from their rival network.

Padilla admitted to have weatched Anderson's films before.

“Hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala. Kasi I’ve been a supporter, I’ve watched their films. It’s an honor to be working with someone I’ve admired. Hanggang ngayon talaga, parang 'di ako makapaniwala. I learned a lot,” she said.

ABS-CBN executive Lauren Dyogi also thanked the actress and GMA’s talent agency arm Sparkle for allowing her to do the film produced by Mavx Productions.

“Baka kasi may magtanong dyan, ‘Is Kylie switching to Star Magic?’ No. We have the honor and Gerald had the honor to work with Kylie,” Dyogi stressed.

Dyogi also revealed that it was Mavx’s decision to try an on-screen partner from a different network for Anderson.

He said they were consulted about the move and asked the Kapamilya star if he was open to the idea.

“Mavx decided on it. Sila 'yung may hawak nung material. Kabisado nila kung saan nila dadalhin 'yung proyekto. It was not really a difficult decision to make,” Dyogi continued.

“Magaling na artista. She’ll be a good partner to Gerald. Just looking at them, maganda naman 'yung chemistry. It’s no brainer to consider Kylie.”

Meanwhile, Anderson showered Padilla with praise, especially for having the courage to try skydiving and bungee jumping in Switzerland.

“Nakakabilib talaga si Kylie dahil medyo may mga intense at nakakatakot na ginawa namin na nakita niyo sa trailer. Pero for the passion, for the love of the movie, for the love of Mavx, talagang ginawa niya. Yung professionalism niya, 'yung pasison niya para sa trabaho,” the actor shared.

For him, it was refreshing to work with someone from another station but also has the same culture and work ethic as him.

The actor also described Padilla as fun to talk with and a humble person which was perfect in their chill location in Switzerland.

“Unravel” tackles the mental health issues of Lucy (Padilla) who meets Noah (Anderson) in Switzerland.

Noah convinces Lucy to try different adventures in the foreign land before taking her own life. But in the process, the two find themselves developing feelings for one another and ultimately stops Lucy from her plan.

It is one of the three offerings of Star Magic and Mavx Productions this 2023 aside from “The Swing” and “I Love Lizzy.”

