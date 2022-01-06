Photo from Belle Mariano's Instagram account

Breakout star Belle Mariano’s career is definitely on the rise despite the pandemic with the back-to-back success of her projects with on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan in 2021.

But is she willing to be paired with a different actor?

She appeared to be firm about sticking with Pangilinan as her only love team partner in showbiz when asked during the virtual press conference of her upcoming episode on “Click, Like, Share” sans the actor.

“Right now, I can't see myself being paired up with anyone else,” Mariano said.

Since the meteoric success of “He’s Into Her” and record-breaking movie “Love Is Color Blind,” Mariano will be seen, for the first time on screen without Pangilinan as she stars in the episode “Swap” with Shanaia Gomez in “Click, Like, Share.”

The young actress explained that working in a show without the other is not an issue for them.

“As an actor po kasi I always look at the material and the story. I'm open to more opportunities. When it comes to stuff like this, both of us are very supportive with each of our passion and what we love doing,” she said.

She also appreciated working with other actors to help her grow as an artist.

“Nasanay ako since several projects I've done with him. But now, I'm also happy that I get to this project with my co-Rise artists and meet new actors as well. I get to learn as well. Natutuwa ako to be given this opportunity,” Mariano further said.

Aside from the series, Mariano is also gearing up for her first-ever solo concert "Daylight" on January 29 via KTX.ph.

Mariano’s album and digital concert are among the many career milestones she marked in the past year alone, alongside her first lead roles in a series and a movie with Pangilinan.

The showbiz breakthrough comes after a long wait for Mariano, who has been acting for nearly a decade, dating back to her “Goin’ Bulilit” stint in 2012.

