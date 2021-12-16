MANILA — Emerging superstar Belle Mariano keeps marking new milestones, this time with her face being shown on a massive billboard in the middle of Times Square in New York.

Mariano was projected on the digital display as part of Spotify’s Equal program, which highlights women musicians across the globe, as seen in a photo released by the mutlimedia darling’s record label Star Pop.

Previously, the likes of Nadine Lustre, KZ Tandingan, and Ylona Garcia got their Times Square moment under the same Spotify campaign, which was first launched in March 2021 coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Equal includes “partnerships, activations, new content experiences, and on- and off-platform support on local, regional, and international levels” for its lineup of artists, according to Spotify.

Mariano, 19, is one Equal’s newest addition to its list, having just released this month her debut album, “Daylight.”

The billboard’s unveiling came just a day after Mariano premiered the music video for her new single, the Gab Tagadtad-penned “Tanging Dahilan.”

She will perform the tune about being love-struck, along with the six other tracks from “Daylight,” as she stages her first major solo concert via KTX.ph on January 29.

Mariano’s fast-rising music career comes on the heels of the phenomenal success of her tandem with Donny Pangilinan, which has so far starred in the series “He’s Into Her” and the just-released “Love Is Color Blind.”