Actress Alexa Ilacad did not mince words when she reminded her fellow celebrity housemates not to tolerate gossip-mongers, colloquially dubbed as “Marites.”

During the “Pinoy Big Brother” Big Celebrity Reunion on Kumu early this week, Ilacad noted how we perhaps unwittingly encourage “Marites” to gossip.

“If we are all good people and if we have that friend who is a 'Marites,' we should not be enablers na lang. Let’s just stop them instead of listening and agreeing. Because even if you’re not spreading it, if you’re enabling it, it’s the same banana,” the actress said.

This after Madam Inutz discussed her side amid the criticisms hurled against comedian Brenda Mage, who figured in a number of conflicts with fellow housemates, notably Kumu streamer Eian Rances and Ilacad.

“Siguro 'yung pagtambay-tambay namin sa pagkaumupo ako, nandyan si Brenda, nagkakaroon ng usapan. Napa-oo na lang ako. Hindi nga ako 'yung taong pagka sinabi ni Brenda na ganito ay sasabihin ko naman kay Alexa,” the viral online seller quipped.

“Kasi 'di na kailangan sabihin dahil pagmumulan lang ng 'di pagkakaunawaan. As nanay sa bahay, nag-iingat ako sa mga ganyang bagay. Hindi ko naman talaga alam ang takbo ng showbiz,” she added.

Early in the stream, Brenda had the chance to air his side anew after making hurtful comments against housemates without their knowledge.

According to the comedian, he has no issue with Ilacad and most of his stories about the actress were results of his conversation with Rances, who admitted having a crush on the Kapamilya star.

“Unang-una alam po ng housemates 'yan na ako po talaga 'yung bridge ni Eian at Alexa. Ako po 'yung nagtulak-tulak sa kanila kasi alam ko po crush ni Eian si Alexa,” Brenda said.

But Ilacad made it clear that the criticisms Brenda has been receiving did not just emanate from the issue between Rances and her.

“Hindi lang kasi 'yung issues ni Eian ang narinig ng taumbayan. Kahit evicted na kami, pati si Eian, you still kept talking so I think that's what you also need to explain para sa mga tao kasi talagang nagalit sila,” Ilacad told Brenda.

The actress also said she is willing to forgive Brenda but she will not forget what he had done to her while inside the “PBB” house.

“I forgive but that doesn't mean I forget. I'm just a very forgiving person. But I learned my lessons as well and I now know how to guard my heart and make sure that I'm surrounded by good people,” she said.

Brenda has previously apologized for his actions that may have hurt others during his stay inside the famous yellow house.

He wrote, unedited: “Lahat ng salita at aksyon ko ay sumasalamin sa aking pagmumukha at pagkatao.. Kaya kung may nasaktan man ako sa mga nagawa ko i am Sorry… eto talaga ako eh… I am not MARITES but this is BRENDA MAGE … Lablablab Godbless!”

Brenda Mage finished in the Final 5 of the celebrity leg of the “Kumunity” edition of “PBB.” He exited the reality show last January 1.

Singer Anji Salvacion and volleyball player Alyssa Valdez were declared the Celebrity Top 2.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.