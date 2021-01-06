Markus Paterson explains why he and Janella waited months before going public with baby

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor Markus Paterson shared his happiness now that he and his girlfriend Janella Salvador finally introduced their baby Jude to the public.

Paterson opened up about their son on Wednesday in the online show "We Rise Together."

"Well 'yung proseso? Well, alam naman na one day we are going to release him to the world na sobrang natakot kami nung una because we knew that the world is very harsh and right now isn't the very best environment. Well, now it is. Kaya nga inilabas namin. Pero noong una, talagang we want to shield him from everything and keep everything as quiet as possible," Paterson said.

"Una sa lahat, shout out sa lahat ng close friends and family namin that kept the secret with us. That helped us throughout the journey. Pero 'yon he is out, he is happy, he is growing, he's fat and we are happy. And everything is beautiful," he added.

Paterson said their decision to share baby Jude to the world is the best way to start the new year.

"I know it's such a beautiful way to start the year for me and for everybody else and we thought na 2021, fresh page na parang let's just leave everything out there," Paterson said.

According to the actor, there were only few people who knew about Salvador's pregnancy.

"Basta super small circle lang... finally it's such a huge weight off our shoulders na parang, my goodness," Paterson said.

Paterson also shared his thoughts the first time he saw his son.

"The moment na I saw him parang a whole wave just took over my body na parang lahat ng priorities ko ay nawala, went out of the window, like everything is now for him, forever will be for this little man that I'm holding in my arms. And hindi ako naiyak, hindi ako natawa, parang nakatulala lang ako nakakatitig sa kanya for hours. Like until now his smiles are the most beautiful thing in the world. Lahat ng hirap, lahat ng early morning wake up, sobrang worth it kapag nakita ko ang mukha niya. It's all about him na. It's crazy," Paterson.

Paterson also expressed his gratitude for all the positive feedback they have been getting after they released the video about their baby.

"Thank you to everyone who watched the video and joined our journey. Thank you for getting to know Jude, thank you for loving him. Also thank you for the understanding. Grabe, hindi talaga namin in-expect 'yung reaction na 'yon but I guess it was really the perfect time na matagal na ring nakaplano. We're just happy na maganda 'yung video, maganda 'yung introduction. I can't wait for Jude to watch it and appreciate it because I know he will, hopefully sana, baka magalit sa akin 'yan at sabihin ang corny ko. Sa lahat nang nanood at sumuporta sa kanya, sa amin -- thank you lang ulit," Paterson said.

On Tuesday night, Salvador and Paterson finally revealed of becoming first-time parents, confirming months-long speculation surrounding their abrupt exit from showbiz, as well as their relationship.

The celebrity couple, currently in the United Kingdom, shared the milestone in a vlog on their newly launched YouTube channel M & J.

Jude was born in the afternoon of October 20, 2020, as seen in footage of Salvador cradling her baby for the first time in her hospital bed.

Related video: