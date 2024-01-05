MANILA -- Actor Raymart Santiago broke his silence after his ex-wife Claudine Barretto made statements about him in Luis Manzano’s vlog “Luis Listens.”

Santiago sent to ABS-CBN News on Friday the official statement from his lawyers, saying: “We will not address, dignify, or respond to any statements made by Ms. Barretto regarding our client, for doing so is a breach of the Gag Order issued by the Honorable Court where the parties’ case for nullity of marriage is undergoing trial.”

“The Gag Order dated 20 September 2023 of the Honorable Court directed that the parties refrain from expressing in any form, making any defamatory statement or comment, or answer questions pertaining to the other party, and from publicizing the same through print, broadcast media, or digital media. This Gag Order remains to be binding upon the parties.”

According to Santiago’s official statement: “Section 12 of Republic Act No. 8369, the Family Court Act of 1997, has provided for the confidentiality of court proceedings in child and family cases.”

“In light of the foregoing, we remind Ms. Barretto and all other media outlets that making, airing, and publishing defamatory statements about our client are violations of a court order.”

“Nobody is above the law. Let this be a stern warning that Ms. Barretto’s act of making false, malicious, and defamatory statements about our client are flagrant violations of the Gag Order issued by the court where the nullity proceedings are pending.”

“We will ensure that all legal actions will be taken to protect our client’s rights. The truth regarding the matter will come to light in the proper forum. We continue to put our trust in the judicial system of our country, where due process, justice, and the rule of law have always prevailed.”

Barretto and Santiago were married in May 2004. They separated in May 2013, and subsequently took their feud to court.