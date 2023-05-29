Screenshots from Claudine Barretto's Instagram account.

MANILA – Former couple Claudine Barretto and Raymart Santiago reunited for the recognition rites of their children Santino and Sabina.

In an Instagram post, Barretto shared some of their moments with Santiago.

"The other day was Santino’s recognition day & Sabina’s graduation ... pasensya na po but I am just so proud of both of my kids. They have always been straight A students ever since they started pre-school, but I was so proud & amazed of how plenty their awards, medals & certificates they both received," Barretto wrote in the caption.

"I want to thank Sab & Saint for making me proud ... I must have done something good to deserve both Sab & Saint! Congratulations mga anak! God be with you in this next chapter of your lives. Mommy will always be here cheering & rooting for you both. It's a privilege to be your mom," she added.

Barretto and Santiago were married in May 2004. They separated in May 2013, and subsequently took their feud to court.

