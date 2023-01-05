Shaina Magdayao ready to 'rise, fly' in 2023

MANILA -- Actress Shaina Magdayao turned to social media to share her excitement in welcoming 2023.

On Instagram, Magdangao also expressed her gratitude for all the blessings she experienced last year.

"Welcoming the new year with a renewed mind and a hopeful, grateful heart. Cheers to everything He has planned for 2023. 2022, thank you for gifting me with surprises, chances and endless chances, renewed appreciation, renewed passion, renewed sense of self, a family that served as my anchor, friends as earth angels(thank you Lord for these beautiful souls), healthy mind and body, HIS strength made perfect in my weakness, HIS light shining the brightest most especially at my darkest, HIS comforting peace and generosity beyond my understanding. HIS humbling undeserved grace and HIS unfathomable love," Magdayao wrote in the caption.

"Onwards and upwards! Intentional and purposeful! Arms and heart wide open. 2022, thank you for my wings! This new year, we rise, we fly," she added.

Magdayao recently returned to ABS-CBN's variety show "ASAP" after eight years.

She has also started filming for her first-ever international series, "Almost Paradise," an American-Filipino crime drama television series produced by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen and shot entirely in the Philippines. It has recently been renewed for a second season and is now filming in Cebu, according to the social media posts of lead actor Christian Kane.

