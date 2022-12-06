MANILA — Shaina Magdayao, one of the dance royalties of “ASAP,” has finally returned to the concert program’s stage as one of its performers after eight years.

On Monday, the acclaimed actress staged her comeback with a taped performance to be shown in the December 11 episode of the ABS-CBN show.

“I really am back inside the ‘ASAP’ studio. Nostalgia is real,” Magdayao wrote in an Instagram stories update. “After 8 years, back on the ‘ASAP’ stage.”

Glimpsed in Magdayao’s update is the teleprompter which indicates a tribute for her on her 25th anniversary with ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic.

In a subsequent selfie where she is seen beaming Magdayao wrote: “Me right now. Kapuy, but my dancer heart is happy. Heart is overflowing with gratitude for the warm ‘welcome back’ of my ‘ASAP’ family and my ever so encouraging and supportive G-Force family.

“Still feels like a dream though. So yes, I am officially back this December 11. So much love. Thank you.Still on a high from last night’s taping,” she added.

Tagging celebrity choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy, whom she credits for training her as a dancer, Magdayao quipped, “Nairaos ko po!”

Magdayao then shared photos of a few bruises on her legs, which she captioned, “Balik-buhay dancer, balik-‘ASAP’ na talaga!”

Magdayao, 33, was a regular performer in the past iterations of “ASAP” before she became occupied with starring and lead roles in various ABS-CBN series.

As a mainstay of the iconic program, Magdayao had dance segments such as “Supah Dance” and “MASH” with Maja Salvador.

