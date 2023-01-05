Enrique Gil seems to have quashed break-up rumors as he turned to social media on Wednesday to share a sweet birthday message for Liza Soberano.

In an Instagram post just before Soberano’s birthday ended, Gil posted a series of the actress’ candid pictures while also including some sweet photos of them together.

“We might be worlds apart, but you’ve never been closer to my heart,” Gil wrote in the caption.

“To the most beautiful soul in the world. To my best friend and baby, I love you so much. Happy Birthday!!” he added.

Touched by her boyfriend’s gesture, Soberano shared Gil’s post on her Instagram Story as he thanked him for the sweet greeting.

“Thank you for being there for me even when it’s hard,” she said.

Soberano and Gil have been together for nearly eight years.

In September last year, ABS-CBN Films head Kriz Gazmen was quoted as saying the real-life couple were going their separate ways in terms of their careers.

Gazmen said at that time that a lot of projects were pitched to Soberano and Gil, but for some reason “the timing was never right.”

Since her management switch, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

On the other hand, Gil has been on hiatus from showbiz for over two years. He was last seen in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Make It With You,” which was cancelled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

