Liza Soberano teases new project to mark 25th birthday

Actress Liza Soberano gave her fans something to look forward to as she teased her upcoming project with talent agency Careless on her birthday.

Soberano shared a glimpse of “something special” she shot with James Reid's Careless company back in December.

The tease came in time for her 25th birthday where she thanked her fans, family, and friends in the Philippines for supporting her since she began her showbiz career.

“Thank you everyone for all the birthday greetings. Especially to my family, friends, lizanianz, lizaviors and lizquen back home who have been there for me since day 1. I’m eternally grateful for each and every one of you,” Soberano said.

The actress vowed to continue making her believers proud as she pursues her journey in the international scene since she switched agency.

“I wish I could be with all of you today to celebrate how far we’ve all come just like we used to but for now I hope I can continue making you all proud! I love you and can’t wait for what’s in store this 2023. I promise to work harder and become better with each day that passes,” she added.

She officially signed with Careless in mid-2022, making Reid, her showbiz contemporary who similarly rose to fame as one-half of a “love team,” her manager and producer.

During her stay in the US, Soberano finished filming her Hollywood debut film, “Lisa Frankenstein,” starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse.

Just recently, she was also included in the list of “100 Most Beautiful Faces,” an international list driven by social media. The actress ranked 23rd, while Ivana Alawi placed sixth.

Soberano has been a “Hall of Fame” inductee of “100 Most Beautiful Faces” since 2018, when she reached a fourth consecutive year appearing in the list.

