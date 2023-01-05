K-pop boy group Enhypen. Photo: Twitter/@ENHYPEN

MANILA -- (UPDATE) The management company of K-pop boy group Enhypen warned fans on Thursday against an unauthorized paid fan event in the Philippines, saying it would take "legal action" against organizers should the affair push through.

In an email to members of fan community app WeVerse, Belift Lab said the event "sold tickets by using the content of Belift Lab without our authorization."

The company, a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants Hybe and CJ E&M, was referring to "ENHAFESTIVAL: DAY 1," described on its Facebook page as an Enhypen photo exhibition. It will be held on January 7 at the Avida Towers Centera in Mandaluyong.

Belift said the event was "being held without any discussions with our company."

"If the event host pushes ahead with this event, we will take legal actions for infringement of intellectual property," it added.

In a statement published on Twitter, organizers said the event had been cancelled, following months-long talks with Belift Lab.

The organizers said they were supposed to send out a cancellation notice to attendees on early Thursday "but unfortunately, we were caught in a blindside by the WeVerse notice... despite [the fact] that we were told to keep this matter confidential and have been given until today to announce our decision."

[20230105]

ALWAYS TOGETHER: The Festival

EVENT NOTICE pic.twitter.com/2pphsOGDyX — 📌 (@ENHAFESTIVAL) January 5, 2023

"We will be reaching out to attendees with regards to compensation and other concerns, and will do our best to arrive at an amicable solution," they added.

Since November, the organizers have been in talks with legal representatives from Belift Lab in the Philippines, who raised concerns on copyright infringement for using the group's name to promote the event, they said.

The organizers added that they received on Wednesday a cease and desist order from Belift representatives, "demanding that we cancel the event to avoid a copyright violation lawsuit and we were given until today, January 5, 2023, to come to a decision."

They also apologized to fans "for the confusion and distress" prompted by the issue.

Composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki, Enhypen was formed through the survival reality show "I-LAND," and debuted in November 2020 with the extended play (EP) "Border: Day One."

They are set to hold a three-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena from February 3 to 5.

— With a report from April Benjamin, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO