Screenshot from Luis Manzano's vlog

Veteran actor Edu Manzano recalled a hilarious episode during his college years at De La Salle University when he went to class wearing a towel only.

In a vlog released by his son Luis Manzano, Edu shared that he was so afraid to be late in his class with the director Jose Javier Reyes that he had to rush to his class immediately after taking a shower.

It was Luis, who opened up the topic in the sit-down interview, telling the viewers that his father was the first student in DLSU to attend the class in that outfit.

“Si Daddy, varsity dati ng La Salle... Alam mo ba si Daddy ang kauna-unahang pumasok sa classroom na naka-tuwalya lang? Totoo ito. Ang teacher ni Daddy nun ay si Direk Joey Javier Reyes,” Luis quipped.

He further said that his father appeared to have lost track of time while showering after practice.

“Si Daddy, part ng varsity. Tapos sabi ni Direk Joey, 'pag na-late pa siya isang beses, dropped na 'yung class niya. Eh kailangan niya kasi varsity. Eh napasarap 'yung ligo after practice,” Luis narrated.

Edu continued the story as he explained that he would lose his scholarship should he be dropped in Reyes’ 3-unit subject.

“E nag-ring na 'yung bell, sabi nga niya, one more time, isang beses lang na ma-late ka, eh talagang ida-drop kita. Eh three units din 'yun. Malalagot 'yung scholarship. So napilitan ako, umakyat agad ng klase, tumakbo na naka-tuwalya lang,” Edu bared.

As expected, this did not amuse Reyes, who ordered Edu to sit near the air conditioning unit.

“Tapos pagpasok ko na naka-tuwalya. Sabi nga ni Joey, 'Ano ka, nagpapatawa? Ano ka, komedyante?' Sabi ko, 'Hindi ho.' Sabi niya, 'O sige, diyan ka, umupo ka na,’” Edu recalled.

“So umupo ako sa upuan ko. Ang ginawa niya, 'Hindi, doon ka sa isang upuan, 'yung pinakamalapit sa aircon.' So doon ako umupo buong klase. Tatlong araw akong nagkasakit.”

