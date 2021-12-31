Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Luis Manzano has released another vlog featuring his father Edu and his girlfriend, Cherry Pie Picache.

The celebrity couple took part in the "Sinong Mas" challenge, where they were asked to answer questions about their relationship. Luis and his wife, Jessy Mendiola, also joined the fun session.

Viewers were able to get a glimpse of Edu and Picache's relationship dynamics as they admitted who between them gets jealous more easily, who tends to be more clingy, and who always makes an effort, among others. Turns out, it is mostly Picache.

Watch the video below for their responses:

In the vlog, Edu and Picache also shared how they officially became a couple.

"Sabi niya, 'Ano ba, gusto mo ba talaga ako o hindi? Kung hindi, okay lang, kaya ko namang mag-move on,'" the veteran actress recalled, laughing.

Turning serious, Picache added: "One nice thing about him (Edu) is he respected so much the people that I love. Kinilala niya, dumalaw siya sa bahay."

Edu and Cherry Pie earlier revealed that this is their second chance at love, after once dating for nearly a year “two decades ago.”

They had the chance to rekindle their romance after being cast in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” in 2020.