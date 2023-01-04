Xian Lim penned a heartfelt message for his girlfriend Kim Chiu to punctuate their trip to Europe where they spent the holidays.

Posting a reel showing the activities they did during their Christmas and New Year trip, Lim said: “Before this trip ends, huge shout out to my love, travel partner, best friend at lahat lahat na @chinitaprincess.”

Lim said Chiu made their travel such a blast and he had a wonderful time spending every second with her.

“Times may get rough and we may get lost along our journey but it's finding our way together that matters most. It's pretty cool how after so many years, we still learn and discover new things about each other,” he said.

Lim said he looks forward to visiting more countries and traveling the world with Chiu.

Touched by Lim’s post, Chiu commented and said: “Too sweet! Kaya pala ayaw ko pakita habang in-edit mo. I cried!”

Chiu and Lim flew to Paris last December to spend Christmas in the City of Love. The two also visited Switzerland, where they welcomed the New Year.

