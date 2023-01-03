Kim Chiu spent the last day of 2022 learning something new.

As seen on Instagram, the Kapamilya actress tried cross country skiing in Switzerland.

“Medyo mahirap sha balance and all but super fun. Masakit lang pag nahuhulog, may sugat pero ganun talaga pag nadadapa tayo kailangan natin tumayo kaagad, life goes on and time won’t wait for you,” she captioned her post.

Likening her skiing experience to life, Chiu said the number of times she fell would strengthen her and make her better at the sport.

“Sa buhay pagnadadapa tayo kailangan lang natin tumayo agad and wag mawawalan ng pag-asa, wala namang madali sa buhay, lahat pinaghihirapan pag nagawa mo na, dun mo maappreciate yung pinaghirapan mo and masasabi mo ‘ang saya pala, buti di ako sumuko,’” she said.

Chiu is currently vacationing in Europe with her boyfriend Xian Lim.

They first flew to Paris where they spent Christmas together. The two are now in Switzerland where they welcomed the New Year.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

