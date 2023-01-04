Home > Entertainment Nadine Lustre's film 'Deleter' to screen in USA, UAE ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2023 11:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- After dominating the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal, the psychological horror film "Deleter" starring best actress winner Nadine Lustre, is set for international screenings this month. The film opens In the United Arab Emirates on January 12, and will also be shown in the US starting January 6. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIVA Films (@viva_films) View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIVA Films (@viva_films) "Deleter" will also open in Singapore soon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIVA Films (@viva_films) MMFF 2022 awards: 'Deleter' leads winners with 7 trophies, including best actress for Nadine Lustre With its success, director Mikhail Red said a sequel to the film might be considered in the future, noting that it was their intention to have an open-ended story. 'Deleter' director Mikhail Red admits possibility of movie sequel Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, movies, MMFF Read More: Nadine Lustre Deleter MMFF Mikhail Red /overseas/01/04/23/us-makes-abortion-pills-available-in-retail-pharmacies/sports/01/04/23/nba-giannis-scores-55-to-ignite-bucks-over-wizards/entertainment/01/04/23/itchyworms-rocksteddy-join-forces-for-concert/news/01/04/23/christmas-day-flooding-death-toll-rises-to-52-ndrrmc/news/01/04/23/lalaking-may-mga-saksak-natagpuang-patay-sa-qc