Nadine Lustre's film 'Deleter' to screen in USA, UAE

MANILA -- After dominating the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal, the psychological horror film "Deleter" starring best actress winner Nadine Lustre, is set for international screenings this month.

The film opens In the United Arab Emirates on January 12, and will also be shown in the US starting January 6.

"Deleter" will also open in Singapore soon.

With its success, director Mikhail Red said a sequel to the film might be considered in the future, noting that it was their intention to have an open-ended story.

